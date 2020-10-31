Semi driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries from I-90 rollover

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Emergency services transported a semi driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his semi rolled over on I-90.

It happened around 11:00 A.M. on eastbound I-90 near the French Island exit. The driver had to be extracted from his semi.

State patrol told News 19 that speed and a mechanical failure caused the rollover. The Dawson Ave. exit was closed until 2:00 P.M. for clean-up after some grain spilled out of the truck.