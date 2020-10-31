Some Thai students choose protest option at graduation

BANGKOK (AP) — For a second straight day, many university students in Bangkok have boycotted a graduation ceremony attended by Thailand’s king and queen, as part of an unprecedented push for reform of the monarchy. A small group of royalists welcomed King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida when they arrived at the university on Saturday. But some students lined up to be photographed receiving their degrees, not from the king, but from cut-outs of noted critics of the monarchy. Many students, though, chose a different kind of action to support the reform campaign, by refusing to attend the ceremony.