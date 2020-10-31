Sudan deal plunges migrants in Israel into new uncertainty

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — After Israel and Sudan agreed this month to normalize ties, some 6,000 Sudanese migrants in Israel are again fearing for their fate. Israel has long grappled with how to deal with its tens of thousands of African migrants. Israel has indicated it would seek to settle the migrant issue in any deal with Sudan, raising concern within the community that Israel might forcibly return migrants to war-torn Sudan. Activists say that would violate international law and therefore isn’t likely to happen. But after years of failed policies and schemes to remove the migrants, the mere mention of it has injected jitters into the community.