Thousands mourn death of Montenegro bishop amid virus fears

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Thousands of people have poured into the streets in Montenegro despite soaring coronavirus infections to mourn the death of the top Serbian Orthodox Church bishop in the country. Huge crowds gathered around the main church in the capital where the body of Bishop Amfilohije was brought in an open casket ahead of Sunday’s funeral. Crowds outside the church did not keep anti-virus distance and not all were wearing face masks. Amfilohije died Friday after contracting the coronavirus weeks ago. The bishop played a key role in the pro-Serb movement in Montenegro that in the August election defeated a long-ruling pro-Western coalition.