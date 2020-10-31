Tropical depression forms in Caribbean in busy storm season

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the central Caribbean Sea and forecasters say it is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days as it approaches Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Depression 29 emerged Saturday afternoon about 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. The Miami-based center said the storm system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in a couple of days as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. Forecasters said that if the depression becomes a named storm as expected, it would be named Eta as the 28th named Atlantic storm this season — tying the 2005 record for named storms.