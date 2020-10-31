Two local non-profits team up to put on a safe drive-thru trick-or-treat event

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The American Legion in La Crosse and Everyone Needs a Helping Hand teamed up to put on a COVID safe drive-thru trick-or-treat event this Halloween for the community to enjoy and to raise money for their non-profit organizations.

There was also a haunted house for more fun on 415 Market Street for people to enjoy after exiting the drive-thru. Organizers sold brats and other food items as well as adult beverages for people to purchase as a fundraiser.

American LegionCommander Josh Navrestad explained how important it is to still have safe events like this for everyone in the community.

"We're the face of the community, we're a non-profit organization. This is just telling the community, the veterans, and all these organizations do care about the community," said Navrestad.

Many families drove through with their kids for the candy. The event went from 11-2 and participants offered everyone that came through a big smile and wave.