Weekend ends windy after warmest weather in two weeks

Halloween is ending mostly cloudy and windy, but it was the warmest day we've had in two weeks. La Crosse's high today was 62, which is the warmest day and first high above 60 degrees we've had since October 17.

The biggest thing you'll notice Saturday night into Sunday is the wind. Gusts picked up Saturday evening, and we'll see wind gusts of 35 mph or more possible. On Sunday, gusts could approach 40 mph.

This wind is thanks to a tight pressure gradient associated with low pressure to our north in Canada. The cold front associated with that low pressure system will sweep through western Wisconsin overnight, bringing us a much colder Sunday and a slight chance for a few light showers or flurries overnight.

Highs on Sunday are only expected to get into the low 40s, with a stiff northwest wind making it feel even colder.

The good news is temperatures return to the 50s by Monday with 60s looking likely by Tuesday. This comes with plenty of sunshine and minimal rain chances. We could even see some mid to upper 60s for several days next week!