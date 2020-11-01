‘American Idol’ contestant Nikki McKibbin dies at 42

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died. She was 42. McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler, confirmed her death in a Facebook post, saying that she had died after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was taken off life support early Sunday. McKibbin appeared on ‘American Idol’ in 2002, finishing behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the competition. A 23-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, McKibbin impressed the judges with soulful performances of songs by Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and others. In a statement, the show called her an ‘incredible talent’ and said McKibbin was ‘part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed.