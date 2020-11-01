Check out the La Crosse Public Library’s new app

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library is making it easier for people to access the services the library offers.

The La Crosse Public Library app is now available for iOS and Android devices said Barry McKnight, the Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator.

In order to use the app, the La Crosse Public Library must be your home library.

Once that's done, users can do a number of things including: