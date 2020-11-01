Check out the La Crosse Public Library’s new app
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library is making it easier for people to access the services the library offers.
The La Crosse Public Library app is now available for iOS and Android devices said Barry McKnight, the Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator.
In order to use the app, the La Crosse Public Library must be your home library.
Once that's done, users can do a number of things including:
- Search for books, CDs, DVDs, & other materials in the Winding Rivers Library System catalog and place holds.
- Leave your library card at home & use the app to check out materials in the library.
- View your checkouts & holds and renew library materials.
- Link up to five family members’ accounts to easily see when items are due, ready to pick up, or check out.
- Access digital services for reading, listening, learning, & mobile printing.
- Access online databases for research, educational courses and more.
- Get notifications about upcoming events and library news alerts.
- Find events & classes to attend.