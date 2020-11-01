Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Dan Feehan face-off in 1st Congressional District election again

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Dan Feehan will battle for votes on Tuesday for Minnesota's First Congressional District.

According to Ballotpedia, incumbent Republican Congressman Hagedorn beat Democrat Dan Feehan in 2018 with 51% of the votes.

In 2020 there new topics on the table with COVID-19 and more scrutiny on police reform.

Both candidates shared their stances on the issues with News 19.

Hagedorn stands with his party and said people and private businesses should choose whether or not to wear a mask.

"I don't have any problem with masks," Hagedorn said. "I don't think anybody does but really it should be individual and should be the private businesses that make the decisions."

Feehan said there should be a national strategy in place to keep people safe.

"Wearing your mask is a part of your duty to make sure that you are not infecting those around you," Feehan said. "Whether you know you have COVID-19 or not that's the problem here. As we learn more and more about this virus we know that wearing a mask prevents community spread."

Both candidates said they support the police.

"No matter who you are in the community you should be safe and feel valued as a part of that community," Feehan said. "We have to do so much more to make sure that that happens."

"I've always supported the police throughout my runs for congress and as congressman because they protect and serve our communities," Hagedorn said. "They do heroic work day in and day out."

Congressman Hagedorn said Southeastern Minnesota farmers appreciate his work.

"Through this incredible record harvest that we have, that's not seen too often and the farmers we talked to across this district almost uniformly are optimistic again," Hagedorn said. "They see the light at the end of the tunnel after six long years of low commodity prices."

Feehan disagreed saying Hagedorn is not putting enough thought into his trade agreements.

"Our farmers have been small business owners with no certainty to come out of Washington," Feehan said. "Trade policy that's been half hazard, that has given them no sense of what the next crop is going to bring in terms of who's going to be buying it and where it's going to be going to."

Hagedorn grew up on a farm and said he is running for re-election to advocate for farmers by sitting on the House Agricultural Committee and working to improve trade deals like the USMCA.

Feehan is an Army veteran who fought in Iraq and said he is running for congress because he understands the impact of public policy and wants to continue serving his community.

Polls open Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.