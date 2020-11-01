French manhunt underway after shooting of Greek priest

LYON, France (AP) — French police are interrogating one suspect and searching for others after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and critically wounded while closing the door to his church in the French city of Lyon. A police official says investigators are trying to determine whether a man arrested Saturday night was the attacker or has information about the attack. The priest remains in critical condition after being hit in the abdomen by shots from a hunting rifle. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and the Lyon prosecutor opened an attempted murder investigation. France is under high security alert after the killing of three people at a Nice church on Thursday.