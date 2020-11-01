Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 3021 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and over 3,000 new infections.

Both infections and deaths from the virus have been on the rise in recent weeks.

A total of 3,021 people tested positive in tests reported on Saturday. There’s been nearly a 55% increase in the rolling average of daily new cases over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

It has increased by 788 cases a day. Residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities accounted for 15 of the deaths reported Saturday.

A total of 2,457 people have died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In Southeastern Minnesota, Winona County reported 17 new cases on Saturday. Fillmore County had 12 and Houston County saw seven more cases.

