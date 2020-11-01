Much warmer this week!

Chilly Sunday

Highs on Sunday only reached the upper 30s and low 40s. The strong NW wind was the big chill factor and made our feels like temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. The wind eventually will calm down a bit throughout Sunday evening. Lows drop to the 20s overnight.

Much Warmer

Monday begins our warming trend with highs back into the 50s. We should see a few scattered clouds, otherwise some nice afternoon sunshine. Winds on Monday will be in the 10-15 mph range. As we head into mid/late week, I think most of us should hit the 60s. Not just for a day or two, but likely through next weekend! Enjoy it, as it looks to be much cooler for mid November. This forecast remains relatively dry as well with only minor rain chances late week, but we will cross that bridge when it comes. I went ahead and forecast 70 degrees for Friday, let's see if we can get there!

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears