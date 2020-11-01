Pfaff, Lt. Gov. make stops at small businesses ahead of election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and 32nd District State Senate candidate Brad Pfaff spent the day stopping at small businesses like Uptown Cafe & Bakery and Bodega Brew Pub.

Pfaff finds himself in a close race with Republican Dan Kapanke. The lieutenant governor has spent campaign season advocating for the Biden-Harris Campaign and other state Democrats.

"What Joe Biden has done is shown a steady hand in leadership," said Lt. Gov. Barnes. "He's also talked about opportunities for people and not just the most wealthy in our society. He's talked about making sure we have a real and just recovery after COVID, after we get the vaccine."

The two listened to owners on their needs as these businesses continue to navigate through the pandemic.

With only two days left until the election and thousands of absentee ballots already cast in the 32nd district, Pfaff's message was one of unity.

"We need to recognize that this is all of our homes, and we need to come together to make sure that we continue to keep this place a great place to live, to work and to raise a family."

Pfaff's opponent spent Sunday evening at a voter rally in Onalaska.