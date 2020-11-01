Republicans “get out the vote” on Sunday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Local Republican candidates were in La Crosse and Onalaska to "get out the vote" on Sunday.

GOP hopefuls Derrick Van Orden, Kevin Hoyer and Dan Kapanke were at the Republican headquarters in Onalaska after going door-to-door speaking with potential voters.

"Now it's just a make sure you get out to vote and it's kind of a quick conversation and it's pretty quick that I find out if they're voting then we move on," (R) Wisconsin State Senate District 32 candidate Dan Kapanke said. "We just move to as many houses as we can get through in these last hours. It's kind of a final round up I tell them."

Kapanke said they'll continue door knocking all day on Monday at the north and south side parts of La Crosse.