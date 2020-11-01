Tanzania’s Magufuli accepts official results of reelection

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli has accepted the official certification of his victory in the East African country’s election last week. Magufuli, 61, was declared the winner with 12.5 million votes, or 84% of votes cast, and is to be sworn into his second term in a ceremony on Thursday. Magufuli said that he will not seek another term in office, which is significant because his ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, has won nearly every seat in parliament, giving it the power to change the country’s constitution to allow Magafuli to run for additional terms. Some party officials have already spoken publicly about taking measures to allow Magafuli to extend his time in power beyond two five-year terms.