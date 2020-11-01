Under Trump, citizenship and visa agency focuses on fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. agency that reviews citizenship and visa applications has shifted to emphasize fraud detection, enforcement and vetting under President Donald Trump. Applicants, attorneys and some U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees call it overkill. Immigration critics say it’s overdue. Curbing legal immigration has been a priority for Trump as he’s reshaped the immigration system, arguably more than any U.S. president. New rules make asylum more difficult to get and disqualify more low-income applicants from green cards. Processing times are longer, and the agency’s backlog of cases stands at 5 million. Trump adviser Stephen Miller says the agency was plagued by a “huge amount of fraud.” Some critics say it hasn’t provided enough evidence of that.