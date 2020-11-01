Wisconsin Update: 3rd in country in COVID-19 cases per capita

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 3,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths in the last day.

Nearly 18,000 tests were processed since Saturday, for a positivity rate of more than 19%. The state has recorded nearly 229,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,018 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.

The death count, now at 2,047, is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 168,117 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 52 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 52 are in intensive care.

Sunday's DHS update showed that the county had 58 more cases. According to DHS figures, one county resident died which raises the death toll to 23 in total. Here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 1

10-19 - 5

20-29 - 6

30-39 - 14

40-49 - 8

50-59 - 10

60-69 - 7

70-79 - 6

80-89 - 1

90+ - 0

New deaths were also reported in Grant and Jackson counties

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 338 (+8) 3 Crawford 389 (+15) 1 (+0) Grant 2,043 (+25) 36 (+2) Jackson 602 (+11) 2 (+1) La Crosse 4,608 (+58) 23 (+1) Monroe 1,267 (+29) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,144 (+21) 4 Vernon 543 (+5) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.