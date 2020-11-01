Wisconsin Update: New record for coronavirus cases in a day

MADISON, Wi. (AP) — Wisconsin reported an all-time high for new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday as 5,278 people tested positive.

Deaths from the virus also passed 2,000 as the Department of Health Services reported 59 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,031.

The state saw more deaths during October than any other of the pandemic, with 704 of the state’s 2,031 COVID-19 deaths marked this month.

Wisconsin has the country’s fourth-worst rate of new infections per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

There were about 927 new cases per 100,000 people.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 59 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 52 are in intensive care.

Saturday's DHS update showed that La Crosse County had 77 more cases. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 13

20-29 - 19

30-39 - 10

40-49 - 13

50-59 - 11

60-69 - 5

70-79 - 2

80-89 - 1

90+ - 3

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 330 (+21) 3 Crawford 374 (+7) 1 (+0) Grant 2,018 (+44) 34 (+0) Jackson 591 (+27) 1 La Crosse 4,550 (+77) 22 (+0) Monroe 1,238 (+38) 8 (+1) Trempealeau 1,123 (+22) 4 Vernon 538 (+10) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

