2 dead in Delaware after wind tips lift 120 feet in air

BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Two men have died in Delaware after a strong wind tipped over a lift that was holding them about 120 feet in the air. State police said the men were installing an antenna on a water tower in Bethany Beach on Monday. The lift became tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Puerto Rico, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were withholding the names of the victims pending notification of family members.