6 questions going into the presidential election

Election Day is finally upon the U.S. Or at least what America still call Election Day, since more than 92 million have already cast ballots in an election that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in more than a century, its economic fallout and a long-simmering reckoning with systemic racism. Key questions linger as the final votes are cast and counted. What do Americans want from a president? Whose turnout approach will win? Will voting be peaceful? Is 2020 more like 1968 or 1980?