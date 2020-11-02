Another quiet week ahead but with warmer conditions

The winds continue to stay strong today and tomorrow but gusts will be nearly half of what we had over the weekend. The highest wind gust yesterday topped off at 54 mph at the La Crosse Regional Airport. Today and tomorrow gusty could exceed 20 mph, but shouldn’t top out past 30 mph.

More sunshine

The sunshine quickly returned Sunday and there will be an abundance of it this week. Getting outdoors will be a green light ALL week! The temperatures are going to allow for winter jackets to stay at home.

WARM

Southerly winds will be a friend of the Upper Midwest this week. This southerly wind will bring the warm air surging into the region.

The average temperatures this week are 52/35 degrees today to 40/33 degrees by Saturday.

Forecasted temperatures this week will take a run at the 70s! For most of the Coulee Region, everyone will have a chance at the 60s Tuesday through Saturday. Even overnight lows could hold steady in the 40s.

FYI; Extend models bring a BIG cool down next week, so get out and enjoy this unseasonable warm weather now!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett