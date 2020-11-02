Before you run to cast your vote, here are a some voter safety tips

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For those who are voting in person, U.W. Health officials ask Wisconsinites to wear a mask that cover your mouth and nose.

Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer for U.W. Health, said wearing a mask helps stop the virus’s spread and other illnesses.

Voter safety tips from health professionals include:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth while voting and waiting in line to vote. Wash your hands before and after you leave the polling place. While waiting in line, use hand sanitizer, especially after touching shared surfaces like voting machines or door handles. Cover your cough or sneeze with the inside of your elbow or a tissue, even if wearing a mask. Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. Lines might be longer but avoid gathering or crowding. Dress warmly if you expect to be in outdoor lines. To avoid crowds, try to vote during “off-peak” hours like mid-morning, if possible. As ever, it is not recommended for a person to leave the house if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. If you are hospitalized and unable to vote in person, you may receive assistance in voting absentee. If you have COVID-19 symptoms but have not tested positive or been required to isolate, voting curbside at your polling place may be an option. For more information, call your municipal clerk’s office.

“The benefit of voting to tremendous its one of the most important things we can do as an American citizen,” Pothof said. “As someone who lives in a democracy, we want to encourage people to get their vote in certainly.”

