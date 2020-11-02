Cambodia reopens schools after coronavirus shutdown in March

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Schools throughout Cambodia have reopened for the first time since March but with class sizes and hours limited by coronavirus precautions. The education minister said a second closing would be considered if any students became infected while attending classes. He said vigilance was needed because COVID-19 was still raging in Europe and the United States and no vaccine for it has yet been developed. Cambodia has reported 292 cases of coronavirus infection since March, with no deaths. Cambodia started with a trial phase of reopenings for some schools last month and the good results prompted the approval for reopenings nationwide.