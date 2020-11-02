Dean, Drysdale, Buck, Shulman, Michaels up for Frick Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox’s Joe Buck, ESPN’s Dan Shulman and NBC’s Al Michaels. Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists. The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored next July 24 ahead of the Hall of Fame inductions, along with 2020 Frick winner Ken Harrelson. The 2020 ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.