Dubai: Foul play not suspected in dos Santos’ husband death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Dubai say they don’t suspect foul play in the death of Sindika Dokolo, the husband of the embattled Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, after his death free diving off the city-state as corruption allegations circle both him and his wife. The 48-year-old Dokolo, a Congolese art dealer who married dos Santos in 2002, died Thursday near Umm al-Hatab Island. That’s according to a Dubai police statement released on Sunday. Dos Santos is the daughter of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled diamond- and oil-rich Angola for 38 years before stepping down in 2017. Both Isabel dos Santos and her husband face accusations that they funneled stolen money out of Angola.