Former Gov. Walker, Lt. Gov. Barnes discuss keys to their presidential candidate winning election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Both the Trump and Biden campaigns will make their final appeal to voters, but have they done enough to win the Badger State?

The battleground state is one of six that is being heavily monitored by political experts. Factors like voter turnout and the way different regions will swing are front and center for Tuesday's election. UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky believes Western Wisconsin, an area that saw nine counties (Vernon, Crawford, Richland, Juneau, Trempealeau, Jackson, Buffalo, Pepin, and Dunn) flip from supporting Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016, will play a key role.

"People tend to be a bit more unpredictable in how they vote," said Chergosky. "They tend to be a bit more open to changing their election habits from election to election.”

The state of Wisconsin had 22 total swing counties in the 2016 election.

Former Republican Governor Scott Walker and current Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes weighed in on what they believe will deliver Wisconsin to their party's candidate.

Walker believes that the consistent visits by the Trump campaign, three to Western Wisconsin by Vice President Pence and one by President Trump, paired with the lack of visits from Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, will help keep Wisconsin red.

"The vice president, in particular, has spent a lot of time along the western part of the state in La Crosse to Eau Claire, up and down throughout the third district, and I think that presence, all be it and slightly different format then we’ve seen in the past, is incredibly important," said Walker.

Current Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes believes the Biden campaign’s cautious approach to visits due to the pandemic shows that the former vice president takes the virus seriously and will resonate enough with voters to turn the state blue.

"I think Biden's team and Joe Biden himself have done a great job being able to visit the state at the same time, being safe and responsible about it, recognizing that we are in the middle of a crisis, and with Wisconsin's COVID numbers, our hospitalization rate, and our death rate, for the president currently to pretend this doesn’t exist, is a real problem," said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

Wisconsin voters will decide on Tuesday which strategy ultimately paid off.