It’s Election Day. Here’s what to expect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It is Election Day across the United States.

Ballots are full of races from the President of the United States to the halls of Congress down to school district referendums in Wisconsin to mayoral races in the corner of Minnesota.

Polls in Wisconsin and Minnesota open at 7 a.m. and remain so until 8 p.m. but will remain open past 8 p.m. if there are still voters waiting in line.

According to state officials, more than half of the 3.6 million registered voters in Wisconsin have already cast their ballot in the election. Secretary of State Steve Simon says more than 1.7 million Minnesotans had voted by Monday morning, or about 58% of the total who voted in the 2016 election.

As far as results of the races, it will likely be Wednesday before unofficial Wisconsin results are in, the state’s top election official said Monday.

“Due to the pandemic and the high number of absentee ballots, it will likely be Wednesday before all the unofficial results are in,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “It doesn’t mean something went wrong – it means election officials are doing their jobs and making sure every legitimate ballot gets counted.”

“It is important for voters and the media to understand how votes are counted in Wisconsin,” Wolfe said. “When people make assumptions about vote counting based on what happens in other states or rumors, it can lead to misinformation.”

Wolfe said that because of the high numbers of absentee ballots to be counted, it is hard to predict when those unofficial results will be posted on the county clerks’ websites.

