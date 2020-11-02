Kenyan lawyer wanted by ICC prosecutors surrenders

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has announced that a Kenyan lawyer wanted by prosecutors for allegedly bribing witnesses has has surrendered to authorities in the Netherlands. Prosecutors allege that Paul Gicheru and another lawyer, Philip Kipkoech Bett, corruptly influenced six witnesses in their investigations into deadly violence that erupted after Kenya’s 2007 elections. Bett is not in custody. A judge who signed off on their arrest warrant in 2015 said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Gicheru was a manager and coordinator of a scheme to offer bribes and other inducements to prosecution witnesses in return for withdrawing their statements. The court has asked Dutch authorities to hand Gicheru over to the ICC.