Minnesota reports 2,954 more COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that there were 2,954 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County also saw 11 new cases on Friday.

In Winona County, 26 new cases were reported with no new deaths, Winona County Health and Human Services said. The cases range in age from 5 to 89.

Fillmore County recorded three new cases in Monday's update according to MDH. Houston County had two more cases.

A total of 153,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 14,846 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 686 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 132,125 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 37,000 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,905,229. Approximately 1,892,223 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Monday's update that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Five of the people who died were reported as residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,484 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,734 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 10,437 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,729 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

