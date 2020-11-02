Outside groups spend $8.2m on Wisconsin legislative races

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report finds that outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Monday that found spending by Democratic-leaning express advocacy groups totaled more than $5.3 million as of Monday morning. Spending by Republican express advocacy groups totaled nearly $2.9 million. Express advocacy groups sponsor advertising that specifically call for people to vote for or against a candidate. The 30th Senate District in Green Bay has seen the most spending. Ten groups backing Democrat Jonathon Hansen have spent $544,000 and four groups backing Republican candidate Eric Wimberger have spent $449,000.