Packers player tests positive for COVID-19, team meetings go virtual

GREEN BAY (WQOW) – The Green Bay Packers say one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement saying:

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today. Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.” Green Bay Packers statement Green Bay Packers statement

The Packers have not named who the player is at this time.

(AP) - Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a post on Twitter, Humphrey wrote Monday: “I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon.” Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday with what the team described as an “illness” but returned Thursday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Browns said they would hold meetings remotely on Monday after an active player was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.