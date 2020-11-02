Poland protests leader: abortion court ruling must be waived

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister appeals for talks as more massive protests are planned this week. The protest were triggered by a court ruling that tightens the country’s strict abortion law. Speaking before the invitation for talks, leader of the “Women’s Strike” rights organization, said the court ruling must be withdrawn. A 12th daily round of street blockades and marches was planned Monday and more will come during the week, despite an anti-COVID-19 ban on public gatherings of more than five people. Nationwide protests by hundreds of thousands of people have been held daily since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court barred abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, further narrowing one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.