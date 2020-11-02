Police on curfew patrol as Spain fights nightlife infections

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has turned Barcelona’s professional crime fighters into uniformed wet blankets every night at 10 p.m. Police officers have been tasked with enforcing a nationwide curfew the Spanish government ordered to hold down the spread of coronavirus. They fan out across the city to break up clandestine parties and to clear the streets of young adults drinking alcohol. Compared to the killings, bar brawls or domestic violence calls the officers are used to handling, busting people for being out after hours is easy work. But to European nations battling a huge resurgence of COVID-19, the assignment is critical.