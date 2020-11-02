Poll watchers expected to follow guidelines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the president calling for supporters to be on the lookout for cases of fraud by serving as poll watchers, La Crosse County officials said election observers monitoring the process are nothing new, even in this campaign season.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer told News 19 that poll watchers, otherwise known as election observers, have already been keeping an eye on some of the in-person early voting.

District Attorney Tim Gruenke said although fraud is a felony, he's only seen four or five total cases since his appointment as D.A. in 2007. For context, 64,129 county residents cast ballots in the 2016 general election alone.

Gruenke added that voters and observers should know what they can and cannot do.

"People could be convicted of a misdemeanor for doing something wrong--for example, something called electioneering in a polling place," said Gruenke. "So, if you're trying to convince people in line to vote for somebody or if you're trying to carry signs or try to do campaign activities as a candidate in a polling place, there are some lesser penalties for activities like that."

Those who wish to serve as elections officials can do so by registering with the chief inspector at a polling place. They do have to provide photo identification when they check in and must wear a badge identifying them as an observer.

They must also wear a face covering due to the ongoing pandemic. That public health concern also means elections officials may limit the number of observers at a polling location. The Wisconsin Elections Commission noted in that case, the chief inspector may create a schedule or rotation.

