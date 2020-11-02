Stillwater prison inmate dies of coronavirus complications

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another inmate has died of coronavirus complications at a state prison in Minnesota. Authorities say a 61-year-old inmate at the Stillwater prison died at the facility Sunday. Prison officials say the man had existing medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 20. The inmate was taken to a hospital on Saturday, evaluated and released to the prison. He is the third COVID-19 death in a state correctional facility. More than 750 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Stillwater prison, which houses nearly 1,280 inmates. More than 150 staff at the prison have also tested positive.