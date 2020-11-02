Sunset falls on a historic season for the drive-in

NEW YORK (AP) — After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in. Summer and early fall have seen the old drive-in transformed into a surprisingly elastic omnibus of pandemic-era gathering. It has hosted concerts and comedy shows, business conferences and Sunday services, graduations and weddings. With temperatures dropping — and even some snow flurries falling — in the northern half of the country, one of the pandemic’s few bright spots is running low on time. Many drive-ins are staying open well beyond normal closing, and some are selling a lot of hot chocolate.