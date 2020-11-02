Tens of thousands in Bangladesh protest against France

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of Muslims have marched in the streets of Bangladesh’s capital in the country’s largest protest yet against the French president’s support of secular laws that allow caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The protesters, organized by a network of teachers and students at thousands of Islamic schools, gathered outside the main mosque in downtown Dhaka. They chanted “Down with France” and “Boycott French Products,” burned effigies of French President Emmanuel Macron and urged their government to condemn France and shut its embassy.