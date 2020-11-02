Texas records highest number of total COVID-19 cases in US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in the U.S. so far. The most recently available data from Johns Hopkins University says that as of Sunday there have been 937,317 COVID-19 cases reported in Texas. California has had 936,198 cases, followed by Florida with 807,412. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The Johns Hopkins data shows that Texas’ seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has risen over the last two weeks from 7.12% to 10.72%