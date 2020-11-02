Tomah Visitor’s Center hosts annual holiday parade

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- The Tomah Chamber and Visitor's Center is preparing to put on its annual holiday parade, with this year's theme set as "Keep 'er Merry and Bright".

The parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 in Recreation Park. Attendees will view the festivities from inside their cars as they follow a guided parade path. Cars are instructed to enter the route at the north-east entrance of the park, located on Grassman Street.

At the conclusion of the parade, each spectator will be given a goody bag. Although this viewing format is different than years past, Tomah Park President Tina Thompson is hoping the community will embrace this temporary change. She believe the event "is one small way we can continue to celebrate the holidays traditions."

Organizations interested in featuring a float in the parade must register on the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center website or visit the park's Facebook page by 12:00 p.m. on November 23. Any businesses looking to donate coupons, candy, or handouts for the event can drop items off at the Tomah Chamber and Visitor's Center.