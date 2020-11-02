UK’s Johnson faces opposition from his own party on lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing opposition from his own party as he prepares to ask British lawmakers to back plans for a second national lockdown to combat the exponential spread of COVID-19. Johnson will on Monday provide the House of Commons with details of a proposed four-week lockdown scheduled to begin Thursday. The plan was hurriedly announced on Saturday after scientific advisers told the government rapidly rising infection rates risked swamping hospitals in a matter of weeks. The opposition Labour Party has said it will support the legislation when it comes up for a vote on Wednesday, virtually assuring it will be approved.