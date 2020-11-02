Western Technical College holds virtual admissions sessions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Western Technical College is hosting virtual admissions sessions for prospective students interested in learning more about the school.

The sessions will be conducted via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4:00-5:45 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to learn about the school's admissions process, academic programs, tips for online learning, financial aid, and any other information they may be interested in.

Attendees will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win a $500 scholarship. In addition, Western will also waive all application fees for the spring, summer and fall terms of 2021.

For those interested in the event, further information can be found on the Western College website.