Wisconsin Update: State logs another 3,433 virus cases, 3 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has recorded another 3,433 coronavirus cases and three more deaths, continuing a COVID-19 surge that began in early September.

The seven-day average for new cases hit 4,463 on Monday, nearly double what it was a month ago and more than six times as high as what it was before the surge began two months ago.

Wisconsin ranks third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota.

There have now been 2,050 deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19, which is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 62 people, an increase of ten since Sunday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 62 are in intensive care.

Monday's DHS update showed that La Crosse County had 27 more cases. According to DHS figures, one county resident died which raises the death toll to 23 in total. Here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 1

10-19 - 1

20-29 - 9

30-39 - 3

40-49 - 3

50-59 - 4

60-69 - 4

70-79 - 0

80-89 - 2

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 343 (+5) 3 (+0) Crawford 401 (+12) 1 (+0) Grant 2,085 (+42) 36 (+0) Jackson 605 (+3) 2 (+0) La Crosse 4,635 (+27) 23 (+0) Monroe 1,267 (+29) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,158 (+14) 4 (+0) Vernon 556 (+13) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.