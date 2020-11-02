Wow, what a week!

Nice start to the week…

Westerly winds tapped into the nicer grand of mild Pacific air today. The highs were able to reach up into the 50s for Monday afternoon! That’s even a few degrees above average, and it’s the start to an even warmer stretch of weather.

Quiet weather pattern…

The jet stream is taking a detour to the north for this week, and that will allow more warmth to spread in in from the south. Highs will push up into the 60s and a few 70s are likely to occur. With the jet stream to the north, any rain or snow that develops will stay to the north. Our first chance of any precipitation will be Sunday into Monday.

Colder air next week…

Strong northwest winds will swing back into the region next week, and a sharp down turn in the readings will blow in at that time. Enjoy this week while we can!.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden