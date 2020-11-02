Your Voice Your Vote: campaign mail helps persuade voters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - From the incessant phone calls and text messages, to the barrage of tv ads, political candidates are using whatever method they can to reach voters. One method in particular, tried and true.

It's known as political direct mail, or campaign ads sent straight to you mailbox.

This type of campaign marketing became popular in the mid 70s. The first candidate known to use it successfully was a man named Jeff Bell, who won a New Jersey Primary election in 1978.

This type of ad mail is widely negative. Which, according to a local political analyst, is what makes it very effective.

"Mailers, particularly negative ones, as much as people don't like negative campaigning, can tend to push people a little bit more. Can make voters a little bit more committed, can make voters a little bit more angry at a particular candidate. So, even though we don't necessarily see as many undecided voters, we still have voters that can be swayed. Or voters if they are decided could be even more steadfast or more convinced of who they want to vote for based on information they hear in the closing days of the campaign," said Tim Dale, Professor of Political Science, UW La Crosse.

Dale also said people who are getting a lot of campaign mail are likely being targeted as swing voters, inactive voters or those who have recently attended a political rally.