ABC News PROJECTS: Tom Tiffany wins reelection to 7th District seat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WQOW) — According to ABC News projections, Incumbent Tom Tiffany again wins Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

As of 9:40 pm on November 3, ABC News reports Tiffany took 65,079 votes

(63%), while Democratic competitor Tricia Zunker took 38,458 (37%).

In a primary for that election, Tiffany fought off Menomonie native and military veteran Jason Church by a 57-43% margin.

Before his election to Congress, Tiffany served in the Wisconsin Senate and prior to that the Assembly.

Prior to his life in politics, Tiffany owned and operated Wilderness Cruises and worked as a dam tender for 25 years.

On Tiffany’s Congressional website he lists the economy, education, energy, health and veterans as his key issues.

Since being sworn in back in May, Tiffany has sponsored one bill and one resolution in Congress. Both are still in the introduction phase of the process.

The bill is calling the “Manager Predators Act.” It calls to remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Wyoming. The bill is co-sponsored by eight other representatives, all of whom are Republicans. Wolves were removed from the Endangered Species List just last week.

The proposed resolution says the United States should resume normal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, negotiate a bilateral free trade agreement with Taiwan and support Taiwan’s membership in international organizations.

Tiffany will now serve a two-year term meaning he is up for reelection again in 2022.