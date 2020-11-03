Afghans mourn those killed in horrific IS university attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans are mourning the 22 people killed in a horrific attack a day earlier on Kabul University, an attack claimed by the Islamic State. Most of those killed were students, and another 22 people were wounded, some of them critically. It was the second assault on educational institutions in the Afghan capital in as many weeks amid a soaring rise in violence and chaos across Afghanistan even as Taliban insurgents and government negotiators hold peace talks in the Gulf state of Qatar. A small group of demonstrators gathered outside the university Tuesday demanding an end to peace talks until a cease-fire is declared.