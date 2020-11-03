AP VoteCast: Voters saw election as a judgment on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP VoteCast found roughly two-thirds of voters said their opinion of President Donald Trump — either for or against — was what drove their choice in the election.

Only about a third said the same of his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The expansive poll showed that roughly 4 in 10 voters said the pandemic was the top priority facing the country.

The economy followed close behind, with about 3 in 10 naming it as the most pressing issue.

By JOSH BOAK and HANNAH FINGERHUT The Associated Press