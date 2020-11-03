Auditions for Miracle on 34th start November 9th

LA Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Community Theatre is putting on a production of Miracle on 34th St. It's in the style of a 1940's radio show. L.C.T. is patterning with La Crosse Local,and Midwest Family La Crosse, to air the show on the radio. The show will also be offered via On Demand.

Audition Details:

Director: Mary Cate Wesling

Audition Dates: November 9 and 10 at 6pm via Zoom. Registration required.

Seeking: 2 Men, 2 Women, 1 boy age 13-18, 1 girl age 10-13.

Prepare: The chorus of ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’. Script selections provided for cold readings.

Rehearsals: Mondays-Fridays starting November 16 at the Weber Center. No temp check, no health screening, no mask – no entry. Social distancing enforced.

Performances: Will be recorded for radio and video on demand before Dec 12.

Synopsis:

No one can deny it – there’s something special about the Santa Claus at Macy’s this year. With his snowy beard and twinkling eyes, he is brimming with the true spirit of Christmas. Macy’s turns upside down when he sends customers to other stores for the toys they really want. He himself gets wrapped up in the trial of the century with his claim to be the real Kris Kringle. Now kindness, joy, love and everything Santa Claus stands for is at risk. What can he do to make the world believe in him? La Crosse Community Theatre presents this beloved story in the style of a 1940s radio show. With a cast of charismatic characters, handmade sound effects, fun jingles, and your favorite carols, the whole family will want to tune in for this holiday gift from LCT to you.

Credits: Adapted by David R. Kilpatrick and Greg Parmeter. Cut by Dominique Luecke

Title Sponsors: Midwest Family La Crosse and La Crosse Local