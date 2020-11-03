Bahrain convicts 51 people in mass trial amid crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain says it has convicted 51 people, more than half of them abroad, on charges of belonging to a militant group. The announcement on Tuesday marks in the latest mass trial conducted in this island kingdom amid a yearslong crackdown on dissent. Bahrain described those convicted as belonging to an unnamed militant group that received orders from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Bahrain, a tiny island off the coast of Saudi Arabia, has seen demonstrations, unrest and militant attacks on police since its 2011 Arab Spring protests. Authorities have blamed the unrest on Iran, which has long denied any involvement.